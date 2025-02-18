Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kamala Harris Receives Standing Ovation After Pop Up At Broadway Shows Harris encouraged the cast and audience members to keep "fighting for something."







Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at not one but two Broadway shows in New York City.

The former vice president saw A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical and Gypsy with her husband, Doug Emhoff, over Presidents Day weekend. While there, she received a standing ovation from the audience.

After the shows, she spoke to the cast of both. In her message, she encouraged them to “fight for something” in this new political climate. The Neighborhood Talk reposted a clip of Harris speaking on stage.

“When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also, let’s see it, you know, nature abhors a vacuum,” she began. “Where there’s a vacancy, let’s fill it. Let us know that the reality is that the progress of our nation has been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights.”

Her words alluded to President Donald Trump’s new divisive policies. Harris then emphasized the need to be “vigilant as the fight for these rights continues.

She added, “We’re seeing a U-turn right now. For those rights to be maintained, we have to be vigilant. It’s just the nature of it… We have to be clear-eyed. And it doesn’t mean we don’t see the beauty in everything. These things all co-exist, but I believe we fight for something, not against something.”

Harris also spoke directly to cast members of the shows, such as the younger actors in Gypsy in addition to Audra McDonald. The six-time Tony Award-winner was excited to meet the “glorious soul.”

“Playing this glorious role with this glorious soul in the audience yesterday was an overwhelmingly emotional experience and something that I will keep in my heart forever,” the Broadway star captioned the post.

While Harris had maintained a lower profile since the general election in November, the now-private citizen has continued meeting Americans and encouraging them to take action.

RELATED CONTENT: AP Journalist Barred From White House In Retaliation For Employer Not Acknowledging ‘Gulf of America’