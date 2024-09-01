Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kamala Harris Spices Up Campaign Trail With Secret Greens Recipe As Top Chefs Rally Behind Her Run Harris' cooking prowess has gained its own traction as her campaign heats up.







Kamala Harris is serving up more than politics on the campaign trail—she’s dishing out cooking tips while top chefs whip up support for her run.

The presidential hopeful recently went viral on twitter for sharing her secret ingredient to greens. For Harris, adding some Tabasco hot sauce to the soul food staple will add extra vinegar and tanginess to the side dish.

The secret ingredient for my greens? Tabasco. pic.twitter.com/zsooG51YaW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 1, 2024

“And then I cheat with a little Tabasco..Tabasco has that right amount of vinegar,” she expressed in the viral social media video.

She detailed her recipe, which also includes white vinegar, chili peppers, bacon, and garlic. With her secret recipe, Harris reportedly became the go-to for greens duty for her friend’s annual Christmas Eve dinner party.

However, Harris’ food takes have gained traction before. The Washington Post recently listed seven tips aspiring cooks can learn from Harris’ food videos.

Of the tips, Harris emphasized to viewers that bacon can provide a lot of flavor to a dish, and that mayonnaise can be quite versatile. Moreover, she shared that occasionally shopping locally while being flexible about ingredients can help one prepare new meals. Incorporating new tools and gadgets can also help in the process.

Supporting the part-time chef and full-time politician, top chefs recently raised over $200,000 in a “Cooking for Kamala” event on Aug. 29. Celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi and actor Joel McHale co-hosted the virtual fundraiser, which followed the trend of different groups supporting the nominee. Other chefs and restaurateurs took part in the initiative, including José Andrés and Marcus Samuelsson.

“For me, when we have a leader that cares about food issues — and I know Vice President Kamala Harris cares about them — when you have a leader that knows and understands the power of feeding one another, that’s the power to build longer tables,” explained Andrés during the event, as reported by Good Morning America.

