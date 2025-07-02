News by Sharelle B. McNair Kamala Harris Slams GOP With Sarcastic ‘Thanks’ After Senate Passes ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Harris slammed her former colleagues for hurting the working class just to pay a debt.







Former Vice President Kamala Harris may have lost the 2024 presidential election, but that isn’t stopping her from speaking out against Republicans’ “Big, Beautiful Bill,” the controversial spending bill passed by the GOP-led Senate at the expense of millions of Americans.

Not too long after the Senate passed the bill, Harris hopped on X to “thank” the GOP members for what they have cost the very voters who elected them.

“Thanks to Senate Republicans, 17 million people will lose their health care. Thanks to Senate Republicans, rural hospitals will close. Thanks to Senate Republicans, three million Americans, including veterans and seniors, will lose food assistance. Thanks to Senate Republicans, families will see their energy bills go up by $400 a year,” she wrote.

Harris continued her thoughts by criticizing her former colleagues for exploiting the working class to pay off a debt. “Senate Republicans are doing all of this and more—hurting working people across our nation—in order to pay for $1 trillion in tax cuts for billionaires,” the former senator continued.

Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote for the bill, which was passed on July 1, 51-50. Republican senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Susan Collins of Maine voted against the legislation alongside the Democrats, according to CBS News.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) called the vote “an incredible victory for the American people.”

President Donald Trump, who wants to sign the bill on July 4, joined Republicans in their victory during his Florida trip to visit “Alligator Alcatraz.”

“There is something for everyone [in the bill], and I think it’s going to go very nicely in the House,” he said. “Actually, I think it will be easier in the House than it was in the Senate.”

The legislation needs to be passed by the House. Harris encouraged American constituents to call their elected officials to stop the bill before it is passed. “There is still time to stop this bill before it passes in the House. Call 202-224-3121 and tell your representative to vote no,” Harris wrote.

Other Democratic leaders are urging voters to do the same.

“Now it comes back to the House,” wrote Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) “Democrats will be holding the line—because somebody has to fight for the folks they’re so quick to leave behind, including their constituents.”

