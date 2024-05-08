Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Speech At NCCU Commencement

Kamala Harris, a Howard University alumna, sent a special message to North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) graduates.

The vice president surprised attendees at the May 4 commencement ceremony in a pre-recorded video. In her speech, she spoke to NCCU’s graduating class on how the nation needs its leadership now more than ever.

“As Vice President of the United States, I tell you—no matter what path you choose to follow from here—our nation needs you,” Harris said, as reported by HBCU Gameday. “We need your ambition. We need your aspirations [and] your voice, and we need your leadership.”

Harris also emphasized the value of an HBCU education, leading her back to the similar halls she walked during her own matriculation.

“As a proud HBCU graduate—I know firsthand—the value of attending an institution like yours,” Harris said. “You leave here having been taught that you can do and be anything. And that you have a duty to be excellent. To work to uplift the condition of all people. And to fight to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.”

She added, “So, as you set out on the next chapter of your life. Remember, there is no obstacle you cannot overcome. There is no barrier that you cannot break. And there is no limit to your capacity for greatness.”

Harris has also stopped by multiple college campuses as she and President Joe Biden seek re-election this year. In September, she visited HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions for the Fight For Our Freedoms tour to advocate for reproductive rights.

The Biden-Harris ticket has also struggled with reinvigorating the Black electorate, which is considered crucial to winning against Trump. In light of this, Harris has numerous engagements to connect with Black voters ahead of November.

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Is Nobody’s ‘Mamala,’ She’s The VP Of The United States