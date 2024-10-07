Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kamala Harris Ramps Up Media Appearances With Interviews On ‘The View’ And With Howard Stern As the final stretch to Election Day begins, viewers can expect to see Harris do several sit-down interviews.







Kamala Harris is getting some major screen time with the presidential election less than a month away, appearing on The View and Howard Stern’s radio show for interviews.

Deadline reported that Harris has booked numerous slots on major media platforms. Given her later start, the vice president has made multiple campaign stops, with her new focus on network appearances.

As the final stretch to election day begins, viewers can expect to see Harris on The View on Oct. 8 and as well as SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. Moreover, she will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that night. Her campaign also announced a special episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes airing the day prior.

Harris will also speak to younger Americans by sitting down with Alex Cooper, host of the popular Call Her Daddy podcast. The episode will also be released this week, with the show sharing a teaser for the heavily-anticipated interview to its Instagram account.

Harris also intends to connect with Latino voters at a Univision town hall on Oct. 10. This ramp-up of media appearances comes after Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, initially focused on in-person rallies and speaking engagements in key battleground states.

Before this influx of recorded interviews, Harris ventured across swing states, such as Arizona and Georgia, to speak with voters. As for Walz, he will also follow suit in his own schedule. He will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Oct. 7 in addition to an interview on 60 Minutes.

While Harris goes on a media blitz, another debate with Donald Trump seems unlikely. Despite the vice president offering a second opportunity to debate Trump following their Sept. 10 meeting, the GOP opponent deemed it “too late” to do so. Walz and Ohio Sen. JD. Vance had their vice-presidential debate on Oct. 1.

