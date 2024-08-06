VP Kamala Harris Partners With Tim Walz As Her Presidential Running Mate

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Tim Walz as her running mate as she continues on the campaign trail to become the first Black female President of the United States, according to Associate Press sources.

Walz is the currently serving his second term as Governor of Minnesota. According to the Minnesota government’s official website, Walz’s resume is filled with service to our nation.

“24 years in the Army National Guard, Command Sergeant Major Walz retired from the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion in 2005. Tim won his first election to the United States House of Representatives in 2006 and was re-elected for another five terms serving Minnesota’s First Congressional District in Southern Minnesota.”

Congratulations to our next Vice President @Tim_Walz 🥳 Our North Star state Governor has signed universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization, and protections for reproductive rights into law. Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/8fNZS1jsyG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 6, 2024

Social media users have been vocal about their preferred choices for vice president. While some were in favor of Josh Shapiro. Many have taken to Walz, noting his lengthy service, agreeable demeanor, and support for women’s rights.

Tim Walz has wide support among the electorate including independents. Here is @GovJVentura endorsing him in his re-election campaign in 2022, talking about a woman’s right to choose & January 6th.@DouglasEmhoff @KamalaHQ @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/ydoOaxJPXo — I Love Tim Walz (@ilovetimwalz) August 5, 2024

TWEET

Tim Walz should receive serious consideration for VP. Two-term Minnesota governor, six-term congressman. High school teacher, 24 years in National Guard. Good on TV. https://t.co/T272R3Q3yV — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) July 23, 2024

President Joe Biden shocked the nation when he took himself out of the running for this year’s presidential race and nominated Vice President Kamala Harris in his stead. Harris stepped up and by the morning after the announcement, grass roots organizations nationwide had raised millions in support of her candidacy. Since then, Harris has been running what some would describe as a whirlwind campaign as the democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential race.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harris and Walz will rally together for the first time at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia today. This stop is the first in a series of campaign rallies in a series of battleground states.

“Harris will visit five states that she and Biden flipped blue in 2020: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona. She will also make stops in North Carolina, which Biden lost by a slim margin, and Nevada, where Democrats won narrowly,” NBC reported.

Harris and Walz have fourteen days from the time of their announcement until they appear before the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19-22.

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination With Required Votes