Back On Broadway: Kandi Burruss Joins ‘& Juliet’

Kandi Burruss is expanding her talents from the reality screen to the Broadway stage.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is diving back into theater-acting with her new role in “& Juliet.” Burruss will return to Broadway, this time outside of producing, with a limited run starting Dec. 11.

According to Playbill, Burruss will take over the role of Angelique, currently held by TikToker Cheryl Porter. “& Juliet” is a pop musical that reimagines the classic Shakespearean tale of “Romeo and Juliet.” Its retelling focuses on if its famed female protagonist never died. As for Burruss’ new character, she plays a maternal figure and confidante for the universe’s Juliet.

The Grammy winner released a statement on her inclusion in the Broadway breakout hit. Known for her own songwriting chops, the 49-year-old mentioned the play’s use of modern and timeless hits by Max Martin to engage audiences.

“I could not be more thrilled to return to the Broadway stage in this incredible musical,” shared Burruss in a statement. “As a songwriter myself, I am such a fan of Max Martin’s genius mind, and to get to come back to Broadway in this joyful musical that celebrates his catalog is a dream come true.”

However, Burruss is no novice to the Broadway world. Her first Broadway role was as Matron “Mama” Morton in “Chicago” in 2018. Since then, she has embraced the theater scene primarily as a producer.

She has lent her behind-the-scenes talents for works such as “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” “The Piano Lesson,” “The Wiz,” “Othello,” and the upcoming revival of “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.” Now, she returns to the spotlight as she forges a new path in entertainment since ending her stint on the Real Housewives franchise.

Burruss will fulfill her duties for the 9x-Tony Award-nominated musical through March 8 of next year.

