Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Ease On Down The Road As Producers Of ‘The Wiz’ National Tour

Kandi Burruss, restaurateur and a member of the legendary female R&B group Xscape, and husband Todd Tucker are producing The Wiz’s national tour before it opens on Broadway in April.

The classic Black production is being revived for its 50th anniversary.

According to Apple News, Grammy-winner Burruss will be heading production with Tucker. Also, JaQuel Knight of Beyonce’s Coachella performance will handle choreography, Adam Blackstone will be in charge of dance music arrangement, and Oscar-winner production designer Hannah Beachler will oversee scene design.

Writer Amber Ruffin, costume designer Sharen Davis, and director Schele Willaims round out the behind-the-scenes team.

Outside of the big-name Black creatives working with Burruss and Tucker, the couple said they want to use The Wiz as an opportunity for outreach. They plan to accomplish their goal with community partnerships and promotional pieces with minority-owned businesses.

“We’re able to bring a different crowd who’s not really known to go. The majority of the crowds are older, white audiences who are normally used to going, so it has to change, especially if you want to get more diversity there,” Burruss told BET. “Broadway is a place where dreams go to come alive. I want to be the type of producer that can make it happen again and again, not just by attaching my name.

While Burruss recognizes the hard work and long hours that go into working on such a project, Tucker said he enjoys using opening nights and traveling as an opportunity to bond with the whole family.

“The Wiz is our musical, and we need to come out and celebrate it,” Tucker decided. “We don’t have to bring the stress and all of the stuff we’re dealing with in the world. Just have two hours of fun with family, friends, and enjoy.”

Presale to buy tickets for “The Wiz” on Broadway begins Nov. 3; previews begin in late March. The national tour’s next stop is October 22 in Cleveland. It ends March 4 in Los Angeles.

