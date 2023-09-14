Hip-Hop Legends Common And MC Lyte Join ‘The Wiz’ Revival as Co-Producers

Academy Award winner Common and rap pioneer MC Lyte will serve as co-producers the upcoming stage revival of The Wiz.

According to Broadway News, the production will tour the U.S. beginning September 23 before heading to the bright lights of Broadway in 2024. Common and MC Lyte join producers Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Brian Anthony Moreland, and Ambassador Theatre Group in bringing the beloved story back to its original stomping grounds.

“I am so blessed to be part of this production of The Wiz” Common said.

“Theater has always affected me in a way that reaches my soul and spirit, in some measure because I didn’t realize as a kid that I could dream big enough to be part of it,” he added. “This is a true dream come true as one of my favorite movies growing up was The Wiz. My only hope is that this production can inspire someone else to chase their dreams and create their art.”

The Wiz debuted on Broadway on January 5, 1975, and ultimately won seven Tony awards, including Best Musical. For four years, the production—led by Stephanie Mills‘ dynamic performance as Dorothy—captivated audiences before heading to the silver screen.

“It is my greatest pleasure to have the opportunity to serve as an investor in this historic production of The Wiz,” MC Lyte said. “Having grown up watching all of the Broadway musicals in the ’70s and ’80s, The Wiz has always been a favorite of mine. Now, as a co-producer, I’m honored to be able to partner behind the scenes and with communities nationwide to help make this production an artistic and memorable treasure for future generations.”

According to Playbill, the revival will feature Deborah Cox as Glinda and Wayne Brady in the title role on certain tour stops and when the show hits Broadway. Former late- night host Amber Ruffin will also lend a hand on new material.

