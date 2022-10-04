Kanye West: ‘Black Lives Matter Was a Scam’; Seemingly Defends His ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Two people who are known to cause controversy banded together Monday to create one that was certain to gain attention from the masses.

On Monday, Kanye West and conservative commentator Candace Owens showcased a T-shirt that stated “WHITE LIVES MATTER.” Masters of using the media to extend whatever narrative they are perpetuating, the image of the two of them standing together wearing this piece of clothing trended immediately.

Ye, who is famously known to post something outrageous on his Instagram account before deleting them, made a post on Tuesday stating, “EVERYONE KNOWS BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM. NOW ITS OVER. YOU’RE WELCOME.”

Of course, he deleted the post which was on his Instagram Live, but various media outlets took a screenshot.

Social media was up in arms when the post was discovered and started trending online.

The Ringer’s Van Lathan had an interesting take on all the hoopla West created when he debuted the T-shirt in Paris on Monday. Lathan who sparred successfully with Ye when West stated that “slavery was a choice” some years ago, responded to a Twitter post that was screenshotted by _Joesy_.

When @manifestmcclinton asked Lathan, “Do white lives not matter?” he gave an eloquent response:

“We don’t need a reminder of the worth of white lives. America is a shrine to the worth of white people. This message is reactionary to a message affirming Black lives, which have never been worth anything in America. In its intent, it’s a white supremacist notion, because it posits that we can’t have a conversation about the worth of Black people without having a conversation about the worth of white people, which is f**king insane. The notion that it ALWAYS has to be about white people in America is incredibly frustrating, emotionally draining, and the whole problem. But here’s Kanye, apparently centering that notion.”

Regarding the “White Lives Matter” phrase, Ye may not know or even care that, according to the Anti-Defamation League, it is a slogan adopted by white supremacist groups that originated in 2015 as a “racist response” to the Black Lives Matter movement.