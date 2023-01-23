Table for 3: Kanye West Invites Daughter North West on Dinner Date With His New Wife

Kanye West appears to be getting his kids acclimated to their new stepmother, Bianca Censori. With North West being the eldest, she’s seemingly up first.

The rap and fashion mogul and his quote-unquote wife were spotted waiting for North to arrive at Nobu in Malibu, the Daily Mail reported. Photos showing North, 9, arriving at the lavish restaurant with one of her friends.

It’s the first time Kanye, 45, and his new wife, 28, has been spotted out with one of the West kids. It comes two weeks after reports revealed Kanye’s non-legal marriage ceremony in Beverly Hills to Censori.

Censori, an Australian native, has worked at Yeezy as an architectural designer for years. It’s said that Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, never liked Censori and had an inkling Kanye and Bianca were working on a lot more than designs.

“Kim hates her. [She] has a bad opinion of her,” an insider told page six. “This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim.”

The impromptu marriage is said to be taking an extra toll on Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting dynamic.

“It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench,” the insider added.

The Kardashian family is reportedly “confused” by Kanye’s sudden marriage to Bianca in wake of his finalized divorce from Kim in November 2022.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source told page six. “They don’t know what it is.”

“They aren’t sure if it is a PR [public relations] stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Censori has been called a Kim K look-alike up until she recently dyed her hair blonde. In wake of the rumored marriage, Kanye was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring on his left hand, Hollywood Life reported.

Despite the private ceremony, Kanye’s current marriage is reportedly not legal with the government, since the couple hasn’t filed for a marriage certificate.