Kanye West Feels Like He’s ‘Been Broken In A Thousand Pieces’ In New ‘Divorce’ Poem

Kanye West bears yet another piece of his soul to his followers on Instagram, about his experience on his ongoing divorce, in a poem.

Having recently released a disturbing claymation music video for his new single “Eazy,” in which he is shown kidnapping, decapitating, and burying alive his estranged wife’s new boo, Pete Davidson. West faced backlash for the bizarre video, which is perhaps why he’s changed his tune.

In his new poem, the word “Divorce” is at the center of the post in huge red letters, starting off with: “Divorce feels like full blown Covid. Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know s—. Divorce feels like you’re walking on glass. Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall. Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall. Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall.”

He continues with a similar rhyme scheme for a few more lines before switching up the flow.

“Divorce feels like you’re receiving a spiritual beating every evening. Divorce feels like you worked overtime all week and you ain’t allowed off for the weekend. Divorce feels like you got broken into. Divorce feels like you got broken in a thousand pieces. Divorce feels like you’ve been set on fire for your truth then labeled a liar. Divorce feels like Michael Myers.”

He goes on with a similar cadence, evoking a compassionate response from fans.

The poem comes less than two days after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was finally declared legally single, dropping the “West” from her name.

After multiple public attempts to reconcile, Kim Kardashian’s new single status seems to finally have gotten through his head that that’s not happening.

However, Ye appears to be handling the divorce much better than what he posts on his social media, giving paparazzi a healthy dose of PDA with his new muse, Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones.

Meanwhile, Kardashian recently shared a red carpet interview following the hearing that she was doing “so great.”