Kanye West: ‘No One Wanted to Tell Me I Was DEAD’

The saga continues…

It seems as if this is Kanye West’s world, and we all just live in it.

The latest tale has Ye posting his latest “work” to his Instagram account and causing quite a stir, as expected. The billionaire hip-hop artist wrote a poem that memorialized his death as he claims that “No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD.”

Ye took to his social media account to share his latest creation with his 15+ million Instagram followers. He begins with a long intro describing the latest work he produced. Instead of a song, a video, or even a new fashion design, it was a poem Ye had written. The epistle is a follow-up to a previously shared piece titled DIVORCE that he posted over the weekend.



“I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything Men not allowed to cry celebrities not allowed to cry I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted Art is subjective Art only works when it is the artist absolute truth Someone’s truth can be another persons lie We don’t all have to feel the same because we are not the same With out further ado I present to you my latest creation it is called DEAD”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)