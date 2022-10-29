Could Things Get Any Weirder? Kanye West Allegedly Wanted to Name Album After Adolf Hitler

Amid Kanye West‘s swift cancellation after his controversial anti-Semitic remarks, insider reports reveal his alleged weird obsession with Adolf Hitler.

Several people who were close to the rap and fashion mogul dished on Kanye’s alleged infatuation with the Nazi leader, CNN reports. The insiders claimed Kanye even wanted to name an album after Hitler.

A business executive who used to work for Ye, said the Donda rapper created a hostile work environment, due in part to his obsession with Hitler.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the anonymous source shared.

The executive left his position and reached a settlement with the musician over workplace complaints, including harassment. The insider claimed West spoke openly about having read Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto Mein Kampf and expressed his admiration for the Nazi movement for its propaganda.

The executive claimed that people in West’s inner circle were fully aware of his admiration for Hitler. In total, four inside sources said West wanted to name his 2018 album Hitler but eventually released the project under the name Ye.

Kanye’s anti-Semitic sentiments have resulted in him being dropped by Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, and more. Major companies and brands have ended their ties with the Chicago native due to his strong remarks against the Jewish community.

Kanye has since offered an apology saying he now recognizes that God did not call for him to alienate or hurt people, and he wanted “to give a sincere apology to the Jewish people,” CBN News reports.

“Causing people to hurt is not helping,” he told Jewish podcast host Lex Friedman.

“So before God, what I would do is start off, as a samurai, and say I’m sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person,” Kanye continued.

“I’m sorry for the way I made you feel. And I’m sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers because I classify and feel that I’m also connected with Christ in that way.”