Unhinged: Kanye West Says Fentanyl Killed George Floyd and Goes on Rant About Diddy, Meek Mill, Others

Kanye West is cutting his division between friends and foes a lot deeper after he appeared on Drink Champs Saturday and went on an unhinged roller coaster of a rant about George Floyd, the Kardashians, Hollywood, Jewish people, and much more.

Ye has stirred up a whirlwind of controversy from his interview, which has gone viral, and has many questioning his mental health. He went on a tirade against Diddy and Meek Mill, belting out a hearty “F*** them” for not supporting him.

On the death of George Floyd, Ye took things to another level by sharing his own take on what actually killed the 46-year-old Houston native. And according to Ye, it wasn’t Derek Chauvin’s knee.

“If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” the rapper said during his interview while discussing Candace Owens’ documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.”

In May 2020, Floyd, 46, was killed in an altercation with police in Minneapolis. On video, Officer Derek Chauvin was shown with his knee on Floyd’s body for almost nine minutes. While officials did find fentanyl in Floyd’s autopsy, medical experts have determined it wasn’t enough to be considered fatal. Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in federal court and was sentenced to 21 years in prison earlier this year.

Now, Floyd’s family is considering suing West for his false claim.

“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” civil rights attorney Lee Merritt tweeted Sunday.

“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” Merritt said.”

During the interview, Ye also spoke about incidents involving his children, who he claims were “kidnapped” by the Kardashians, and he ranted about being unaware of the whereabouts of his children on various occasions.

He also chimed in by referencing actress Jamie Lee-Curtis’s claims of having his children taken away from him and recent conversations with actor Ice Cube, who he says has also been labeled anti-Semitic.

The rapper has been busy in the headlines for reasons that aren’t necessarily rewarding.

Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt with political commentator Candace Owens in Paris during a runway show part of Paris Fashion Week, where he unveiled his YZY Season 9 collection.

The rapper also tweeted: “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” which drew ire and condemnation not only among the Jewish community but also from a list of fellow notable celebs.

JPMorgan Chase recently announced it is ending its relationship with the rapper following his recent string of antisemitic comments.