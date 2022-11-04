 Oh Goody -- Ye Claims He's Going On A 30-Day Cleanse

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Ye, who has expressed his struggles with mental health over the years has announced that he will “be going on a 30-day “cleanse.”

The rapper who has been in the news daily for a variety of reasons has claimed he will not be talking to anyone for 30 days. An impossible feat with the track record he has had for the past two months.

He left a message on his Twitter account making the declaration.

“I’m not talking to nooobody for a month”

“I’m taking a 30 day cleanse

“A verbal fast

“No alcohol

“No adult films

“No intercourse

“In God we praise

“Amen

“But my Twitter still lit”

Apparently, the “cleanse” doesn’t include his Twitter account as he has been extremely active after sending that message.

He seemingly defends Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets player controversy when he posted “You can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite” with a pic and caption referring to Irving.

He then brings up that he was misdiagnosed and “nearly drugged out of” his mind to make him a well-behaved celebrity.

He then focuses on the recent controversy between himself and Shaquille O’Neal based on the Irving situation. Shaq and Charles Barkley called Irving an idiot on a recent TNT show. Ye insinuated that “they” make us fight each other based on our business affiliations.

Ye then speaks about a business relationship between Shaq and a man named Jamie Salter and exposes that instead of a 50/50 relationship, Salter has 51% to Shaq’s 49%.

But Ye had some smoke toward his off and on again rival, Drake. After Drake stated in a recent song that he only did the “Free Larry Hoover” concert with Ye because of J. Prince. So, he responds to that comment.


 

