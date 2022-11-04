Oh Goody -- Ye Claims He's Going On A 30-Day Cleanse

Ye, who has expressed his struggles with mental health over the years has announced that he will “be going on a 30-day “cleanse.”

The rapper who has been in the news daily for a variety of reasons has claimed he will not be talking to anyone for 30 days. An impossible feat with the track record he has had for the past two months.

He left a message on his Twitter account making the declaration.

“I’m not talking to nooobody for a month”

“I’m taking a 30 day cleanse

“A verbal fast

“No alcohol

“No adult films

“No intercourse

“In God we praise

“Amen

“But my Twitter still lit”

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

Apparently, the “cleanse” doesn’t include his Twitter account as he has been extremely active after sending that message.

He seemingly defends Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets player controversy when he posted “You can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite” with a pic and caption referring to Irving.

He then brings up that he was misdiagnosed and “nearly drugged out of” his mind to make him a well-behaved celebrity.

What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity pic.twitter.com/3kRuxoLcts — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

He then focuses on the recent controversy between himself and Shaquille O’Neal based on the Irving situation. Shaq and Charles Barkley called Irving an idiot on a recent TNT show. Ye insinuated that “they” make us fight each other based on our business affiliations.

They make us bully ourselves because of our business alignments pic.twitter.com/NG5c0V1Wa8 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

They make us attack each other Even our brothers who know who we truly are pic.twitter.com/iCC2KQRpYl — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

Ye then speaks about a business relationship between Shaq and a man named Jamie Salter and exposes that instead of a 50/50 relationship, Salter has 51% to Shaq’s 49%.

Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq I said “Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights” pic.twitter.com/M36WhsMFf1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

But Ye had some smoke toward his off and on again rival, Drake. After Drake stated in a recent song that he only did the “Free Larry Hoover” concert with Ye because of J. Prince. So, he responds to that comment.

Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts It’s kingdom time Love Drake #lovespeech pic.twitter.com/egWA2VyV9Y — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022



