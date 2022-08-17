 Take out the trash? Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Merchandise Seemingly Sold Out of Garbage Bags

Haute Garbage: Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Merchandise Seemingly Sold Out of Trash Bags

(Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

With Kanye West‘s reputation in high fashion, the last thing you’d expect is to see his clothing in a garbage bag—at least not in public.

Last week, Ye posted yet another cryptic message on his Instagram account, which judging from his social media history, will more than likely be taken down soon.

“Look to the children”

“Look to the homeless”

“As the biggest inspiration for all design”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Little did people know what was in store when his latest collection from Gap was released.

A Twitter post by “Little Miss” shows Gap selling the latest Yeezy merchandise in large trash bags. Social media users commented on the “look” of clothes on the floor.

The tweet stated that a Gap associate explained the mercurial artist had gotten upset when his clothes were —get ready for this—being displayed on hangers. He reportedly said that a salesperson isn’t going to help you find your size, so it’s the customer’s responsibility to find their size in the heaps of oversized clothing.

Some people were a tad bit disgusted and shocked to see how the latest merchandise straight out of Ye‘s creative mind was being “sold” to customers.

