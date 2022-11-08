Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Use of Rapper KRS-One Diss Track Sample on ‘Donda’ Album

Ye, formerly Kanye West, is being sued for sampling a song from a hip-hop legend to boost sales for his Stem Player and Donda album.

The lawsuit was filed by a company that owns the rights to rapper KRS-One’s infamous diss track South Bronx from his group, Boogie Down Productions, TMZ reports. Kanye sampled the song on his Andre 3000-assisted track, Life of the Party, but allegedly released the track without receiving official permission to do so.

Drake originally leaked the song before his reunion with Kanye as part of J Prince‘s Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles last December. Kanye and his business partner, Alex Klein, were reported as selling around 11,000 Stem Players within the first 24 hours of the song’s release and earned around $2.2 million.

However, according to the suit, Kanye asked for permission to license South Bronx…but the sides never reached an agreement. The rap/fashion mogul is accused of moving forward with the sample and releasing the track without approval from the owners.

The company that owns the song is now looking to block further use of the song and wants Kanye and his partner to fork over all profits generated from the track.

Kanye continues catching L’s after losing multimillion-dollar deals with a series of companies because of his controversial remarks against the Jewish community. Since being labeled anti-Semitic, Kanye’s net worth has dropped from billionaire to $400 million, according to Forbes.

In addition to losing his massive deal with Adidas, Kanye is also on the outs with Balenciaga and Gap. CNN reports that his attempt to sell White Lives Matter T-shirts was blocked by two Black men who trademarked the slogan to keep Kanye or anyone else from profiting off the terminology.

The Anti-Defamation League categorizes the term as a “hate slogan” used by white supremacist groups like the Ku Klux Klan. The phrase is described as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.