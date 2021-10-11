Kanye West's Donda Academy Already Recruiting Some of the Top High School Basketball Players

Kanye West’s latest album named after his late mother Donda, is the rapper’s homage to keeping her legacy alive.

It’s being reported that the billionaire businessman’ school Donda Academy, named in her honor, is underway. And the education facility has also recruited some of the top high school basketball players in the country to attend.

According to USA Today High School Sports, West is reportedly preparing to open the prep school in Simi Valley, California. The eclectic artist reportedly has already enlisted a five-star 2023 guard Robert Dillingham, four-star 2022 guard Zion Cruz, four-star forward Jalen Hooks, and 2024 forward Jakhi Howard.

Donda Academy transfers Jahki Howard, Zion Cruz and Robert Dillingham have received a follow from @KanyeWest on Instagram and changed their profile pics to a black icon. Interestingly, 2022 Duke commit Kyle Filipowski and unsigned 2023 four-star Gus Yalden have done the same. pic.twitter.com/yiY1wJSbZv — Jacob Polacheck (@JacobPolacheck) October 6, 2021

Howard recently posted the news on his Instagram page about heading to Donda Academy.

“I will be moving to California and I will be transferring to Kanye west school Donda academy , I want to THANK YOU NORCROSS and the whole BLUE DEVIL FAMILY STILL WILL BE MY FAMILY . #donda 🙏🏽🖤”

TMZ recently reported that Kanye West’s company filed a trademark application for the name “DONDA” on Tuesday, September 21. The legal documents show that Kanye plans to step into the tech industry.

The “Donda” name will be used for many electronic products. This includes surround sound systems, audio speakers, computers, tablets, and smartwatches. You may even see the coveted name on smart glasses and wearable devices. There’s speculation that Kanye will follow Dr. Dre’s lead and put the Donda name on headphones. This move made Dr. Dre’s “Beats by Dre” a billion dollar business in less than six years.

Donda West, Kanye West’s mother, was the inspiration behind many of his career highlights. She died in 2007 after undergoing breast reduction surgery. Kanye has committed to keeping his mother’s name alive through his creative projects.