Kanye 'Ye' West Doc 'In Whose Name?' Details Controversial Rapper's Explosive Life Since Fame The film capture multiple public controversies during Ye's career.







Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is the subject of a new documentary that details his polarizing life and career.

The documentary spans a large part of Ye’s career, with help of young filmmaker Nico Ballesteros, who got the gig fresh out of high school, taking on the task to document Ye’s life during a testy six-year span. The rapper’s only stipulation was to keep the cameras on, no matter how intimate the occasion.

Thus, Ballesteros recorded the highs and lows between Ye and his estranged ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, her extremely famous family, and the high-profile figures that once attached themselves to the now-infamous star.

What resulted was In Whose Name?, which premiered in theaters Sept. 19 through ASMI Entertainment.

According to Forbes, the footage, shortened from over 3,000 hours of video, reveals a lot into Ye’s personal life and professional endeavors. From mundane occurrences to his declining mental state, the feature showcased verbal disputes, largely coming from West to Kardashian.

The documentary also includes timely snippets from conservative figures who once orbited around Ye, such as Elon Musk, Candace Owens, and even the late Charlie Kirk. Notably, Kirk’s scenes included him telling Ye that “whoever can control culture can control politics.” Those in his celebrity circle, such as Rihanna, Pharrell, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé, also appear in the film.

The documentary not only shows his growing alignment with conservative values, thus resulting in his budding relationship with Owens, Musk, and Kirk, but the breakdown of his marriage to Kardashian. It also captures his public breakdowns, often stemming from his mental health struggles, and the antisemitic rants that led to the end of his Yeezy deal with Adidas.

Another buzzing scene included his verbal spar with Kris Jenner, the maternal grandmother of his children, regarding his mental health state.

The 48-year-old yells at Jenner that he “would rather be dead than to be on medication,” while chastising how the family handled his health struggles. The film also showcases an overwhelmed Kardashian, telling her then-husband “but your personality was not like this a few years ago,” as both acknowledge his drastic behavioral changes.

Critics at The Guardian said the film showcases a deeper explanation of what happened to the rap star that led to his current ostracizing from the public eye.

