Kanye's Nine-Year-Old Daughter North West Possibly Launching Skin Care Line

Entrepreneurship runs deep in Kim Kardashian’s family, and Kanye West is no slouch in making big business moves, but now it’s time for the kids to hop in the game and keep the fortune going.

Reportedly, Ye’s eldest daughter, North West, might be dipping into the beauty industry with a rumored skincare line.

According to Page Six Style, documents filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) showed that Kardashian has applied to trademark all four of her children’s names, but updates to North’s file have disclosed beauty products, including moisturizers, skin serums, facial oils, bath gels, nail polish, shampoo, hair gel, and more.

Teen Vogue reported that the skincare trademark is described as “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers.” Another filed trademark is described as “entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture.”

North seems to be following in the footsteps of her mom, who launched her skincare line last year, Skkn by Kim. The tween has also been popping up on TikTok pretty often, posting videos of her skincare routine, special effects makeup, and more from her and her mother’s joint TikTok account. The page has over 15 million followers, and the mother-daughter duo accumulated over 451 million likes. Their TikTok account features North in videos with celebrities like Ice Spice and Mariah Carey.

The Kardashian clan has already taken the beauty industry by storm; this includes North’s aunt, Kylie Jenner, with Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Baby; and Kourtney Kardashian, who owns Poosh, a platform that promotes healthy living.

Several reports also predict that a toy line by North is possibly in the plan.

North’s siblings, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, also have trademarks filed through their mother’s LLC.