Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Sold His NBA Championship Rings And Other Memorabilia For $2.8M In Auction

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar put four of his NBA championship rings up for auction back in 2019.

According to ESPN, Jabbarr’s four championship rings, and other memorabilia were for auction with the proceeds going to Jabbarr’s Skyhook Foundation in an effort to help kids interested in science, math, engineering, and technology.

Included in the auction was an autographed basketball used during his final game in 1989.

“When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all,” Jabbar said.

He added: “Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future.”

“That’s a history that has no price.”

ESPN also reported some of the championship rings started at $60,000. Game-worn jerseys and trophies were also up for sell to the highest bidder.

“Since my life is still happening and ever-evolving, I am less personally attached to those items than I am to my desire to create new history for myself — and futures for others,” Jabbar said. “Much of the proceeds from my auction will go to support my charity, the Skyhook Foundation, whose mission is to ‘give kids a shot that can’t be blocked. We do this by sending children from economically challenged schools to spend five days in the Angeles National Forest to experience the wonders of nature and learn the basics about science, technology, and engineering.”

Jabbarr won six NBA championships—five with the Lakers and one with the Milwaukee Bucks. He held the NBA scoring title for 39 years until LeBron James broke the record back in February.