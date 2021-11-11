Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail for Stabbing 60-Year-Old Neighbor

The son of an NBA Hall of Fame player will be heading to jail for an incident involving one of his neighbors.

According to The Associated Press, Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of the legendary basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was sentenced to six months in jail for a stabbing incident involving a Southern California neighbor. Prosecutors said that the dispute involved a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans.

The 29-year-old was sentenced this past Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, based on reports from the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Abdul-Jabbar took a plea deal from an Orange County judge as prosecutors wanted to give him a seven-year jail sentence and objected to the plea offered. Although all parties agreed to the plea deal on Tuesday, the DA’s office said that the sentence was stayed until Jan. 7 to allow Abdul-Jabbar to apply for home confinement instead of being incarcerated.

Abdul-Jabbar, who shares a driveway with his neighbor, stabbed the 60-year-old man several times on June 9, 2020, after being confronted by the elderly neighbor about not bringing in the trash cans. He stabbed the man in the back of the head, and the victim also suffered a fractured skull and nearly died of blood loss after falling outside of the emergency room.

“This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a written statement after the sentencing. “This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured.”

“We believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trash cans is so egregious it warranted prison time,” Spitzer said.