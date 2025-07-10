News by Sharelle B. McNair Enough! Mayor Karen Bass Slams ICE Presence In MacArthur Park, Calls It ‘Absolutely Outrageous’ Bass said as soon as she caught wind of what was happening, she visited the park and ordered agents in charge to leave.







Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is speaking out against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who took over MacArthur Park where children were playing, calling the takeover attempt “absolutely outrageous,” USA Today reported.

Video footage shows armored vehicles, officers ,and armed troops swarming a soccer field on a sunny July 7 day.

This is footage from today in MacArthur Park.



Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through.



The SECOND I heard about this, I went to the park to speak to the person in charge to tell them it needed to end NOW.



Absolutely outrageous. pic.twitter.com/sxGzjGlYlr — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 7, 2025

Cameras were rolling as officers strolled through the park on horses while Bass called the scene “un-American.”

“Franky, it is outrageous and un-American that we have federal armed vehicles in our parks when nothing is going on in our parks,” Bass said during a press conference.

“It is outrageous and un-American that the federal government has seized our state’s National Guard. It’s outrageous and un-American that we have U.S. Marines who are trained to kill foreign soldiers overseas, deployed in our American city.”

It is outrageous and unamerican that we have federal troops in our parks when there is nothing going on.



Here's the truth — their only plan is fear, chaos, and politics.



Home Depot one day, a car wash another, armed military units in a park where a summer camp is happening the… pic.twitter.com/SA7rT71bAC — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) July 7, 2025

Bass said as soon as she caught wind of what was happening, she visited the park and ordered agents in charge to leave, but Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino said Bass and the city of angels should get used to it. “The federal government is not leaving LA. I don’t work for Karen Bass, the federal government doesn’t work for Karen Bass,” he said. “We’re going to be here until that mission is accomplished, as I said, and better get used to us now because this is going to be normal very soon.”

CBP Sector Chief Greg Bovino told LA Mayor Karen Bass, to get used to us!



BOVINO: "I don't work for Karen Bass. She better get used to us!" pic.twitter.com/oP5cq6aDtw — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) July 8, 2025

Los Angeles has been a target of the Trump Administration and border patrol officials, sending the National Guard to the city just to disperse protests of ICE agents harassing what they deem as illegal immigrants. The Department of Defense claimed troops were sent to MacArthur to “ensure the safety of federal agents.”

However, Los Angeles City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who represents the district where the park is located, said otherwise. She warned other cities that they may be next. “Today, armed troops stormed MacArthur Park — terrorizing street vendors, elders, and even children at summer camp. The Big Ugly Bill just poured billions more into ICE,” she wrote on X.

“Make no mistake: your city is next. Know your rights. Stay ready. Move in community. We keep us safe.”

California governor and avid Trump opponent Gavin Newsom released a statement in support of Bass and other city leaders, calling the move “a disgrace,” according to Newsweek. “I want folks to know we have your back,” he said. “And we’ll continue to come back and do what we can to protect our diverse communities, to protect the spirit that defines the best of this city and our state and to push back against this cruelty.”

RELATED CONTENT: Elevating Your Excellence: Fawn Weaver’s Entrepreneurial Vision Forges A Legacy Beyond Whiskey