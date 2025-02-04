Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn ICYMI Karen S. Carter Becomes First Woman CEO of Dow Karen S. Carter's 30-year journey with Dow has led to her historic appointment as the company's first female CEO.







Karen S. Carter is making history as Dow’s new CEO, the first woman to hold the position.

After two years as President of Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Carter was appointed CEO last month. As CEO, Carter will lead business and operational performance across the organization, focus on strengthening Dow’s customer engagement and relationships, accelerate the commercialization of the organization’s innovation pipeline, and improve the company’s reliability and customer service.

Praised for her ability to be a driving force in the development of new business models and solutions in the male-dominated chemical industry, Carter will take on strategic oversight of Dow’s business segments — including Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings. Additionally, Dow’s Integrated Supply Chain, Purchasing, Information Systems, and Commercial organizations will report to Carter.

She will continue to report to Jim Fitterling, Dow’s Chair and CEO, and join the Company’s Executive Committee from her home base in Midland, Michigan.

“Karen is a proven leader with more than three decades of experience at Dow delivering strong business results,” Fitterling said. “She has an excellent track record of operating discipline, maintaining close relationships with key partners and customers, and driving innovation across the organization.”

He continued. “She has successfully led our largest business and played critical leadership roles in other essential business and functional teams within Dow, always with a focus on developing and maintaining high-performing teams. As COO, she will work closely with me and our executive team to drive growth and value creation across our operating segments while continuing to provide innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers.”

Carter’s career at Dow spans over 30 years, beginning in 1994. She has held various roles across business operations, sales and marketing, and human resources. Before becoming President of Dow’s Packaging & Specialty Plastics (P&SP), Carter served as Dow’s Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Inclusion Officer. In those roles, she played a key part in fostering a culture where all employees can grow and thrive, enabling them to fully contribute to Dow’s business strategy and long-term value growth.

RELATED CONTENT: OPINION: Former President Barack Obama Booed At Trump’s Inauguration: A New Low For Republican Decorum

