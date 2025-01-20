Politics by Keka Araújo OPINION: Former President Barack Obama Booed At Trump’s Inauguration: A New Low For Republican Decorum Republicans should be embarrassed.







What does a former president expect when attending a Republican-led event these days? For Barack Obama, it seems the answer is a chorus of boos and awkward optics, as displayed during Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Republicans and their supporters have once again demonstrated that the high ground of decorum isn’t exactly their forte.

The former POTUS attended the inauguration solo—his wife, Michelle Obama, citing scheduling conflicts as the reason for her absence. Obama’s arrival was greeted with audible boos from the crowd as he walked in to witness Trump sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Yes, you read that right—Trump, the 47th. In a nation where civility once defined transitions of power, the scene was yet another chapter in the ongoing decorum deficit disorder gripping certain factions of the country.

A Booing Spectacle

Obama wasn’t the only dignitary subjected to the crowd’s lack of grace at the inauguration. Hillary and Bill Clinton also received jeers, reminding us that bipartisan respect in public spaces has become a relic of the past. Ironically, George W. Bush and Laura Bush received warm applause from the same crowd, proving that civility is applied selectively.

Let’s be real here: It’s one thing to disagree with someone’s policies; it’s another to disregard the respect and gravitas that such ceremonies demand entirely. Public jeering at a former president reflects less on the target and more on the participants—a fact Republicans might want to consider the next time they clutch their pearls over “cancel culture.”

Where Decorum Takes a Back Seat

Michelle Obama’s absence at Trump’s inauguration and earlier this month at Jimmy Carter’s funeral due to a scheduling conflict was hardly a reason for controversy, but somehow it managed to stir chatter. The former First Lady marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a social media post encouraging community service, striking a poignant and inspirational tone.

Compare that to Donald Trump’s comments about his seemingly friendly interaction with Obama at Carter’s funeral, “We probably do [like each other]. I don’t know. We just got along.” The bar for grace keeps finding new lows, yet here we are.

A Tale of Two Realities

The stark contrast in how public figures like the Obamas carry themselves versus the jeering crowd and Republicans at large is palpable. Michelle Obama turned 61 on January 17 and celebrated with a touching social media post by her husband, Barack.

The post featured a photo of the couple holding hands and a caption brimming with warmth and admiration, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

Meanwhile, the public’s reaction to the Obamas’ presence at official events suggests a growing appetite for pettiness and theater over dignity. Are we so far gone that the nation’s inability to behave respectfully in public is now part of the political brand?

Decorum is Not Dead (It’s Just on Life Support)

The decline of decorum is a bipartisan issue, but let’s not kid ourselves about where the loudest offenders are currently stationed. A crowd booing the former president at an inauguration doesn’t signal disapproval—it screams insecurity. The Obamas have demonstrated grace under fire time and time again, often rising above the noise to focus on more significant issues like civic engagement, community service, and, yes, even celebration.

Their example starkly contrasts the jeering crowds that seem to think loud. Public disdain equates to power. If there’s a lesson here, it’s that respectability and maturity remain virtues worth aspiring to—even if some appear determined to make a spectacle of abandoning them.

Obama’s boos weren’t just a slight against him but a reflection of a growing cultural void where civility once stood. If Republicans and their supporters can’t muster a sense of decorum at a presidential inauguration, one wonders if they ever will.

