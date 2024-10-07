News by Sharelle Burt White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Breaks Another Glass Ceiling After Being Promoted To Senior Advisor Way to go, Karine!







ABC News reports White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a new title: senior advisor to the president.

“Karine has been a trusted advisor to the president and all of us here at the White House since day one. Her counsel will be critical to get as much done as possible for the American people in the coming months,” said Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, said.

“Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time, and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration,” Biden said in 2022 after announcing Jean-Pierre as the press secretary.

Jean-Pierre made history in 2022 by becoming the first Black woman and the first openly gay person named press secretary. As senior adviser, Jean-Pierre will join the ranks of Biden’s top confidantes, including senior advisers Mike Donilon, Steve Richett,i and Bruce Reed.

However, she will continue her duties as press secretary through the end of Biden’s term, being the first in years to hold dual titles.

A White House spokesperson labeled the press secretary’s promotion a testament to Biden’s faith in her and his vast commitment to using diverse voices as a guiding light in his decisions.

Since Biden stepped back and Vice President Kamala Harris has gained momentum as the Democratic presidential nominee, Jean-Pierre has heightened her presence in defense of the VP. In September 2024, she blocked questions from opposing media personalities who accused Harris of “code-switching” on the campaign trail.

Fox News’s reporter Peter Doocy claimed Harris sounded different during her speeches in Detroit and Pittsburgh. “Since when does the VP have what sounds like a Southern accent?” he asked. After describing how the Democratic presidential nominee used one tone of voice while speaking about unions, Jean-Pierre shut the question down in order to refocus on what American voters want to hear about. “Do you hear the question that…I mean, do you think Americans seriously think this is an important question?”

She has also stood her ground against racist attacks from social media and outside media outlets. A Tennessee radio host received backlash for referring to her as “Buckwheat” in July 2023.

The promotion comes days after Jean-Pierre received some criticism for, according to Fox News, denying claims that FEMA resources were going to migrants. “I mean, it’s just categorically false. It is not true. It is a false statement,” she said after being alerted that Donald Trump accused the Biden administration of supporting undocumented migrants using FEMA.