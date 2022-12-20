Special Delivery: Former NBA Player Nicknamed 'Mailman' Gives $50K to Community Hit by Tornado

Professional athletes have been playing a major role in their communities this holiday season.

Louisiana native and former NBA player, Karl Malone, partnered with Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) to donate $50,000 worth of products to Union Parish, LA and provide supplies to those affected by the tornado on Dec. 13.

According to KTVE, Malone met the BGC leadership team on Dec. 17 and a truck transported them to the Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center parking lot.

“The Karl Malone family and Auto Group are devastated by the severe impact this storm has had on my Louisiana neighbors, and we immediately wanted to do everything we can to help those in need,” said Malone.

“We have been out in the Union Parish community to provide assistance with the cleanup and know that so many families have a list of needs for this week and the coming months. We hope that this $50,000 donation will help many families with some of their immediate concerns. We are grateful to have a relationship with Brookshire Grocery Company who is happy to step up to help me make a difference. Our hearts and love go out to the Farmerville community.”

The BGC team also gathered at the location to serve free hot lunches to the community.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Karl Malone to give back to the Farmerville community,” said Brad Brookshire, founder and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Company.

“We know people are in need and we are grateful for the opportunity to quickly help right in time for Christmas. We are proud to partner with Karl and we are honored to help this incredible cause,” Brookshire added.

According to KTBS, the tornado left more than 20 injured.