Women by Black Enterprise Karlie Redd Host ‘Courageous Awards’ During Domestic Violence Awareness Month The ceremony is spearheaded by Redd’s nonprofit organization, Big Heart Foundation







Transformative survivor advocacy takes center stage in downtown Atlanta as television personality and entrepreneur, Karlie Redd presents the 2nd Annual Courageous Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM ET at the Atlanta Central Library. Spearheaded by Redd’s nonprofit organization, Big Heart Foundation, the ceremony intentionally coincides with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month to spotlight human resilience, deliver educational opportunities, and connect community advocates with vital domestic violence support programs across Georgia.

The evening unites an influential coalition of civic leaders and media personalities, including entertainment executive Yandy Smith, author Kie Fair, and former Georgia State Representative the Honorable Erica Thomas Adeyemi. Moving beyond conventional award galas, the program utilizes public visibility to dismantle historical taboos, amplify powerful survivor testimonials, and directly fund academic scholarships alongside community outreach initiatives designed to secure long-term financial independence for affected families.

The mission behind the 2nd Annual Courageous Awards

By hosting the 2nd Annual Courageous Awards at One Margaret Mitchell Square, Big Heart Foundation bridges grass-roots survivor advocacy with systemic civic engagement. The event serves as an essential nexus where domestic violence survivors, elected officials, and philanthropic organizations meet to address intimate partner abuse through actionable policy and community outreach.

Unlike standard red-carpet gatherings, the initiative emphasizes sustainable solutions for recovery. Through strategic collaboration with civic leaders like Erica Thomas Adeyemi—a trailblazing former legislator and presidential honor recipient who survived domestic abuse herself—the organization highlights the critical intersection of educational opportunities, economic independence, and legal protections.

Attendees entering the venue in business casual attire will participate in a multifaceted evening featuring live survivor testimonials, resource networking sessions, and public recognitions designed to demonstrate how collective action can break intergenerational cycles of trauma.

How are public figures leveraging their platforms to empower domestic violence survivors?

For Karlie Redd, widely recognized for her television work on MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and business ventures such as Red Room Bistro, this initiative represents a deeply personal commitment to public service. Stepping beyond the entertainment domain, Redd uses her platform to share her individual journey through trauma, demonstrating how public figures can foster meaningful community outreach.

“I know firsthand that finding the courage to walk away and rebuild your life is not easy,” Redd said in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “The Courageous Awards is my way of reminding survivors that their pain does not define them, their voices matter, and there is hope and healing on the other side of survival.”

Returning co-host Yandy Smith—a serial entrepreneur known for YELLE Skincare and the nonprofit Partners Uplifting Our Daughters and Sons (PUDS)—reaffirmed the necessity of collaborative women’s empowerment in driving social change. Smith highlighted that unified advocacy reassures survivors that they remain seen, protected, and fully supported by their surrounding community.

“When women come together with purpose, we have the power to change lives,” Smith said in the press statement. “I’m honored to stand with Karlie again to celebrate these courageous survivors and remind them they are seen, supported, and never alone.”

Author Kie Fair—founder of TAI Nation and author of Undefined Evidence—brings a crucial perspective regarding male accountability and family leadership. Fair emphasizes that combating domestic abuse requires active participation from men to challenge harmful behavior patterns, educate future generations, and guarantee that families thrive without fear.

“Domestic violence is not just a women’s issue. It’s a community issue,” Fair shared in the statement. “As men, we have a responsibility to help break destructive cycles, stand with survivors, and create a future where families can thrive without fear.”

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