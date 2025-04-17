News by Kandiss Edwards Judge Joe Brown Drops Nugget Regarding Karmelo Anthony’s Bail Reduction Judge Joe Brown analyzes Karmelo Anthony case thus far and gives his expert opinion.







Judge Joe Brown is weighing in on the case of Karmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old who was arrested for murder.

The former television judge sat down with YouTube creator TheRealDana to discuss the circumstances surrounding Anthony’s arrest and the legal implications of the case.

According to Brown, if Anthony were assaulted in the commission of a robbery, then he would be considered a victim.

“He’s not a perpetrator,” Brown said in the interview. “He’s a victim of a robbery. You can’t hold him accountable for the conduct of somebody else.”

Judge Brown also criticized the bond set for Anthony, arguing it was unjust. He explained that bail is not intended to reflect public opinion or punishment, but rather exists solely to ensure a defendant’s return to court.

“If a defendant has no prior record, and there’s no flight risk, then the law says there should be a reasonable bond set,” Brown said. “That young man should be awaiting trial outside of jail.”

Anthony was initially given a $1 million bond. Supporters have since rallied to help his family raise funds. His next court date has not been announced yet.

On April 2, 2025, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly fatally stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas. According to witness accounts and police reports, the altercation began when Metcalf asked Anthony to move from an area designated for Metcalf’s team. The situation escalated, and Anthony allegedly stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died at the scene, reportedly in the arms of his twin brother.

Anthony claimed he acted in self-defense, stating that Metcalf had grabbed him during the dispute. He was initially held on a $1 million bond, which was later reduced to $250,000. Following the bond reduction, Anthony was released on house arrest, subject to conditions that included wearing an ankle monitor and obtaining judicial permission before leaving home. ​

The case has garnered significant public attention, and fundraisers have been established for both families. Supporters of Anthony have raised over $431,000 for his legal defense, while a separate fundraiser in memory of Metcalf has collected over $500,000.

As the investigation continues, the case will be presented to a grand jury for consideration. Due to Anthony’s age, he is not eligible for the death penalty or life without parole, in accordance with a 2005 Supreme Court ruling.

