Politics by Jameelah Mullen Lies and Deception: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Says Gas Prices Are Down With A Straight Face If ‘playing in our faces” were a person.







White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sparked a firestorm on social media after claiming that gas prices have decreased under the Trump administration, when in fact they have risen.

Since President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a war with Iran, global fuel prices have surged. The increase is a consequence of the war in Iran, as limited shipping traffic has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping channels.

However, these facts didn’t stop Leavitt from stepping up to the microphone in a recent press briefing, claiming that Americans are paying less at the pump.

“Thank goodness we have a president in an administration that believes in American energy dominance in bringing down prices at the pump,” The 28-year-old press secretary said at an April 15 press briefing.

“Look at how gas prices decreased over the past year since this president was in office, Leavitt claimed.

“They gaslight more than my ex,” a commenter wrote beneath the clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

“These people are so shameless and despicable. Gasoline is up 33% to 50%, depending on where you live,“ an X user wrote.

“This is such a ridiculous bald-faced lie, it’s insulting to the American people,” Congressman Shri Thanedar wrote on X.

This is such a ridiculous bald faced lie, it’s insulting to the American people. Gas prices have increased 30% over the past year, yet Trump’s Press Secretary has the audacity to lie to you and claim that they’ve gone down. The absolute lack of shame is appalling. https://t.co/8v8FyUqnCr pic.twitter.com/9XU2tygY8J — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 15, 2026

“Gas prices have increased 30% over the past year, yet Trump’s Press Secretary has the audacity to lie to you and claim that they’ve gone down. The absolute lack of shame is appalling,” The politician wrote.

At the same press conference, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he’s “optimistic” that gasoline prices will decrease by summer 2026.

“I’m optimistic that during the summer we will see gas with a 3 in front of it sooner rather than later,” the Treasury secretary said in a statement obtained by Politico.

According to AAA as of April 2026, U.S. gas prices have experienced their largest monthly jump in over six decades, rising over 21% since February. The current national average for regular gas is over $4 per gallon.

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