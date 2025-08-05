Birkin Besties: Kash Doll’s $20,000 Wedding Gift For Detroit’s ‘Royal Couple’ Goes Viral

A video of Detroit rapper Kash Doll showering newlyweds with a reported $20,000 in cash, all in $20 bills, at a lavish wedding has become a viral sensation, celebrating a friendship and an extravagant union.

The video captures Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Knight, “making it rain” on her friend, Kendra P, CEO of a luxury hair line, who recently married Detroit rapper Payroll Giovanni.

The extravagant and loving gesture, which the couple’s wedding planner said amounted to a $20,000 gift, has captivated social media.

“What’s the perfect wedding gift from a Maid of Honor named @KashDoll to her bridal bestie marrying a man whose show name is @payroll_giovanni after you two have already iced one another out and made each other Birkin Besties!? How about a whole lotta cash – 20k to be exact! On today’s @fox2detroit segment, @tvronia and I got into the real talk behind planning Payroll & @envyme_kendrap’s wedding, and of course – we talked about how Kash Doll shut it DOWN with her unforgettable and over-the-top cash gift at her bestie’s wedding 🔥 Catch the full interview for all the behind-the-scenes gems! #WeddingPlanning#Payroll#Kendra#KashDoll#MakingItRain#PayrollAndKendrasWedding#BossMoves#BossBesties #WeddingGoals #MoneyTalks #Detroit #DetroitRoyalty #DetroitLove #BossBride #Bride #BlackLove #maidofhonor.”

According to Suhera Calabat, founder of the Detroit-based event planning company, Eventfully Yours, the idea was a tribute to the couple’s unique bond.

“Their friendship, they’re like soulmates,” Calabat said. “They met at a church. And their love for each other is so unique that no monetary substance can put a number to it.”

The idea was sparked by Kendra P, who shared videos of traditional Nigerian or Albanian weddings where couples are showered with money. “She said, ‘This is so cool,’” Calabat recalled. “Kash Doll said, ‘Let’s do it.’ And she did.”

While the act was spontaneous, Calabat said the money was not just for show. Kash Doll had originally planned to gift the couple a honeymoon package, and Kendra P intended to put the cash toward their honeymoon. To address a common question from viewers online, Calabat confirmed that the money was collected by the wedding staff and Kash Doll’s mother and then handed over to the couple.

The wedding itself was a surprise for the bride and the culmination of a 14-year love story. The groom, identified by Calabat as Dior, approached her two months ago to plan a summer wedding. “I said, ‘What are you doing August 3rd?’” Calabat said, recounting the moment she surprised the bride with the wedding date. “‘You’re walking down the aisle on that date.’”

The ceremony took place at The Godfrey in Detroit and featured a custom-built environment that transformed the space with florals, lighting, and custom decals. The bride wore four different dresses and a jumper throughout the evening. Calabat described the production as an “army” of professionals working tirelessly to create the “lavish and elegant” affair.

Kash and Kendra have been best friends for over 20 years.

The viral video has provided a glimpse into the glamorous lives of Detroit’s “royal couple” and highlighted the dedication Kash Doll has to her best friend, Kendra P, as she begins her new life with her husband.

