Katt Williams Doubles Down On Accusing Cedric The Entertainer Of Stealing His Joke

If you haven’t heard from comedian Katt Williams in a while, buckle up. He has a lot to say!

On a recent episode of Sharpe’s popular podcast, Club Shay Shay, Williams had specific words for Cedric the Entertainer, whom he has no love for. He resurrected the accusation he levied at Cedric about a joke the television actor allegedly stole from him and used on The Original Kings of Comedy Tour in 2000.

Katt brought up a conversation Sharpe had in 2022 with Cedric, who denied stealing the joke. So, the comedian recalled when Cedric was in the audience and heard the joke he allegedly stole.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams told Sharpe. “The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s ComicView twice. It had done so well on BET’s ComicView that they made it part of the commercial.

“This is not just a random joke, this is my best joke and it’s my last joke and it’s my closing joke. 1998, I’m doing this joke; Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience; he comes backstage; he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings of Comedy, and he’s doing it verbatim; he just changed my car into a spaceship.”

Williams said he gave Cedric “a pass for a decade” when he claimed that The Neighborhood actor apologized. Then Cedric told Sharpe he didn’t do it, and the beef was back on!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Shay Shay (@clubshayshay) After viewing the above post, Cedric responded by writing, “Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katts opinion My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his. I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am. The ppl I have put on including “Katt in the Hat”. At the Gibson Amphitheater” Scrolling down a little further in the Instagram post, Cedric, evidently frustrated at this point, added, “And all that tough talk! Is corny af I’m grown ass man. And none of that shit gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here..” Check out the full interview below to hear all Williams had to say about other comedians as well.

