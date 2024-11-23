Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Katt Williams Plans To Transform Former Military Base In Alabama Into A Movie Studio Katt Williams is stepping closer to business mogul status after acquiring a former military base to convert into a film studio.







Katt Williams is stepping into the world of business and entrepreneurship amid reports of his purchase of a former military base in Alabama, which he plans to transform into a state-of-the-art film studio.

In an interview with GQ published on Nov. 30, Katt Williams revealed he acquired a former military base in Alabama earlier this year and expressed his aspirations to follow in the footsteps of movie moguls like Tyler Perry.

“It’s just not fair to put all that pressure on Tyler Perry,” he said. “He can only do so much.”

The comedy star’s publicist, Amy Sisoyev, confirmed Williams’ recent investment.

“I can’t disclose the amount or exact location just yet, but I can confirm that he has purchased a former military base in Alabama,” she told AL.com.

While Williams has not disclosed the exact location of the property he purchased, there are rumors suggesting it could be the Cold War-era barracks at Fort McClellan in Anniston, which had been listed for sale at $1.5 million. Luxe Group broker Connie Alexander represented the seller of the Fort McClellan barracks and confirmed that the property “was purchased through an LLC but Katt Williams did visit the property frequently during the purchase phase.”

“It’s a visionary endeavor, and we’re excited to see how this historic site evolves under his leadership,” Alexander said.

Locally referred to as “Starships,” the Williams’ rumored property includes 30 concrete buildings with a total of three million square feet of indoor space. It has 10 20-room barracks, two large gymnasiums, and over 90 acres of usable flat land on the former Fort McClellan site.

The announcement comes at the end of a successful year for Williams. The Friday After Next star started 2024 with a viral interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, where his candid critiques of fellow comedians, including Kevin Hart and Steve Harvey, garnered millions of views. He followed up with his Netflix comedy special “Woke Foke” and is set to kick off 2025 with the “Katt Williams: Heaven on Earth” tour.

