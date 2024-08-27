by Keka Araújo British Mom Dies After BBL Procedure In Turkey, Family Claims Organs Missing In 2022, a moratorium and additional safety measures were implemented for Brits traveling abroad for cosmetic procedures.







Kaydell Brown, a 38-year-old mother of two from Sheffield, England, tragically died following a BBL, tummy tuck, and breast augmentation at a clinic in Istanbul, Turkey. Her family also claimed that her vital organs, including her heart, brain and kidneys, were removed before Kaydell’s body was returned to the United States.

The surgeries, which cost her £5,400, equal to $7,121.14, were intended to transform her life but instead ended in disaster.

Her sister, Leanne, who was also scheduled to undergo a BBL at the same clinic, claimed portions of Kaydell’s organs were missing. The clinic, however, denied any wrongdoing, stating the body was handed over “untouched” and that a government doctor confirmed no organs were missing. The medical facility suggested it’s “highly possible” the government coroner’s office removed the organs during the investigation into the cause of death. The physician who performed Kaydell’s procedures is reportedly working at another clinic. It’s important to note that the Turkish coroner didn’t specify the mother’s cause of death on the death certificate.

Leanne recounted the heartbreaking moment when medics informed her of her sister’s death. “They told me that evening that she didn’t make it. I couldn’t believe it,” she shared. The patient’s distraught sibling was handed an envelope of cash as a refund and booked on the next flight home, leaving her devastated and alone.

Kaydell had hoped the surgery would help her regain her confidence after gaining weight due to a broken ankle. Her sudden death leaves behind her two young sons and a grieving family.

The clinic, which has operated for 13 years and has performed over 23,000 aesthetic surgeries, defended its safety record, citing a low mortality rate. However, the facility acknowledged the loss of two patients, including Kaydell, and stressed the seriousness of the situation.

The United Kingdom government expressed condolences to Kaydell’s family and emphasized the importance of thoroughly researching cosmetic procedures and the qualifications of clinicians abroad. They have been working with the Turkish government to improve patient safety for those traveling for medical treatments.

Heartbroken by the loss, Leanne remembered her sister as “the funny one,” adding, “She was talented and a good mum.”

The story is set to be featured in an upcoming ITV News bulletin.

In 2022, a study reported that liposuction, rhinoplasty and breast augmentation were Turkey’s three most popular cosmetic procedures.

Death rates from cosmetic procedures in Turkey, on average, are lower than in other places like South America– but the European nation isn’t exempt from loss of life following surgical procedures.

In 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Kerr flew to Istanbul for a Brazilian Butt Lift. A report suggested that her pre-op assessment wasn’t as thorough as it was supposed to be. Melissa’s cause of death was a pulmonary embolism– a blood clot traveled to her lungs.

The British government also tried to crack down on its citizens’ casualties when traveling for plastic surgery. In 2022, a moratorium and additional safety measures were implemented for Brits traveling abroad for cosmetic procedures.