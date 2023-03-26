KBLA Talk 1580 Awards $20,000 in Scholarships to Two Organizations: National Association of Black Journalists of Los Angeles and Minority Photo-Journalism Institute

Tavis Smiley, host of “Tavis Smiley” on KBLA Talk 1580 AM, presented a total of $20,000 in scholarships to the National Association of Black Journalists of Los Angeles (NABJLA) and the Minority Photo-Journalism Institute (MPJI). Both organizations play prominent roles in helping African Americans interested in journalism and communications pursue their dreams and explore potential career opportunities.

“The National Association of Black Journalists of Los Angeles and the Minority Photo-Journalism Institute are making a tangible difference in our community by helping students pursue careers in journalism and communications,” stated Tavis Smiley. “KBLA Talk 1580 strongly believes in enlightening, empowering and encouraging tomorrow’s reporters, editors and potential talk radio hosts. Hopefully, our scholarships make a difference.”

The scholarship donations were raised at KBLA Talk 1580’s February 28, 2023, Black History Month luncheon in tribute to Black legends in Los Angeles media.

“Today’s $10,000 scholarship will help aspiring Black journalists in Los Angeles get the education and the skills they need to encourage more balanced news coverage of our community,” stated jarrett hill, president of NABJLA. “Thanks to Tavis Smiley and KBLA for their generous contribution.”

“MPJI thanks Tavis Smiley and KBLA 1580 for their generous contribution to help us continue to impact the lives of young men and women from marginalized communities in a positive way who wish to learn the profession of photography and photojournalism,” added Haywood Galbreath, photojournalist and founder of MPJI.

About NABJLA

The Los Angeles chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists was formed in 1980 to provide advocacy for Black journalists in the Los Angeles area and encourage balanced news coverage of the Black community. NABJLA also provides employment opportunity information as well as workshops for high school and college students. Learn more: https://www.nabjla.com

About MPJI:

MPJI, Minority Photo/Journalism Institute and MPJI web site are dedicated to advancing the careers of young journalism students of color. We are working with the (HBCU) Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Learn more: https://mpji.org