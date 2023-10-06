Keefe D Boasts About Being Arrested For ‘Las Vegas’ Biggest Case’ On Police Bodycam Video

One of the biggest murder mysteries of all time may be on the cusp of being solved as Duane “Keefe D” Davis has been charged with the murder of beloved hip-hop recording artist Tupac Shakur.

The U.S. Sun obtained video footage of Davis being apprehended by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sept. 29.

The suspect, who previously placed the killing of the “Me Against the World” lyricist on his own family member, nephew Orlando Anderson, who was killed less than a year after Tupac’s 1996 murder, was heard discussing the shooting and described as the “biggest case in Las Vegas history.”

As Davis, an alleged former gang leader, was being escorted inside the police car, an officer instructed him to have a seat, and Davis responded, “I am pro dude. I got it.” He also told the officers, “I don’t give a s**t” and “I ain’t worried.”

While he is in the back of the car, he was asked what he got arrested for and that’s when he said for the “biggest case in Las Vegas history.” The police officer seems surprised as they continue to speak about how long the case has been unsolved.

One of the detectives who investigated the case, Greg Kading said, “It’s so long overdue. People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted.”

After years of giving countless interviews about the shooting and writing a book, Davis kept the investigation going when he wouldn’t stop speaking about the killing.

“He put himself squarely in the middle of the conspiracy,” Kading said. “He had acquired the gun, he had given the gun to the shooter and he had been present in the vehicle when they hunted down and located both Tupac and Suge.”

Tupac died after being shot multiple times in Las Vegas after a Mike Tyson boxing match on Sept. 7, 1996. The prolific entertainer died in the hospital six days later at the age of 25.

