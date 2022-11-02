Keep Constant Watch On Your Front Door With This Smart Doorbell

Smart technology has evolved over the years as nearly every aspect of your home to your vehicle can be outfitted to take advantage of the technology that has streamlined daily life for many.

Everything from beds to mirrors has smart technology options, so it’s no surprise that the outside of your home can now, too. While technology has assisted in making things easier, it’s also just as important for the many security options it provides.

The Eco4Life Smart Doorbell with WiFi & Security Camera does just that. For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $59.99. That’s a savings of 45% from its MSRP ($109).

This product allows you peace of mind in the form of being able to monitor activity at your front door. Whether you’re inside or away on vacation, you’ll always be able to keep track of what’s going on at the entrance of your home. It’s also helpful for those times you’re expecting a delivery and want to make sure your package or boxes are there. The motion detection range spans up to 20 feet.

It does more than just provide a window into your home’s entrance.

The two-way audio function allows you to talk to visitors from your phone, as well as the option to listen to them through your cell phone or computer. The video is provided by a 1080p HD camera. You can switch to the night vision function according to the ambient light level.

The security camera connects to your WiFi network. You can watch the live stream videos on your phone or your computer for those times you need to monitor activity at the front of your house.

Not all smart technology caters only to convenience. This smart doorbell and security camera provide unparalleled protection along with the peace of mind that affords. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.