Donald Trump's Mugshot Released, First Ever Of A Former President

Former President Donald Trump has a history of firsts, and you can add another one to his infamous list.

The mugshot of the 45th president of the United States, who has already been indicted four times in 2023, has been released for the country’s consumption. Another name that the former leader of the free world can go by is Inmate No. P01135809.

According to Reuters, Trump’s photo was released after he was booked at an Atlanta jail on Thursday evening. Trump was indicted in Georgia on more than a dozen felony charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis added RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges on Trump’s indictment as well as 18 allies. The charges were made after an investigation into Trump’s repeated attempts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat in Georgia.

After being indicted in three other cases, Trump was not required to take a photograph until this criminal case.

The release of the mugshot prompted a wave of jokes on social media.

#TrumpIsBack He’s back. All 215lbs of the Mara Lardo King of Lies.The stench of sulfur born of humiliation, rage, cowardice and evil revenge. Joy Reid nailed it! #TrumpMugShot #LockHimUp The t-shirt is for suckers😹 pic.twitter.com/Un21F0gWwI — catbird 🌊 (@catbirdx) August 25, 2023

Since Trump was initially banned from Twitter, now known as X, under the previous ownership in January 2021 he has solely posted on his Truth Social platform. Although X owner Elon Musk reinstated his account, up until Thursday, the former president had not posted anything. He took the opportunity to post to his 86.8 million followers on the platform after the release of his mugshot.

Of course, Trump claimed election interference and was no doubt trying to draw some funds to help pay for his defense in all four upcoming trials.

Although Trump is looking for a very late start date for the trial, one of his co-defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, requested a speedy trial. Judge Scott McAfee has set a trial date of Oct. 23 for Chesebro. Although Willis wants to try all 19 defendants together, the judge has stated that the early trial date won’t apply to Trump and the others.

