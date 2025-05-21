Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Competition For Georgia Governor Is A Pastor Named Olu Brown Pastor Olu Brown is a newcomer to politics, but aims to represent all of Georgia in his campaign.







A new name has entered the race to be Georgia’s next governor. Methodist pastor Olu Brown will run against former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the quest to lead the Peach State.

Brown shared the news of his candidacy May 20 on Instagram, encouraging supporters to join his Instagram Live session the following day to learn more about his campaign.

Brown, a Texas native according to his website, now calls Georgia home while fostering his own faith-based community. After earning a Master of Divinity degree from Gammon Theological Seminary of the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Brown became the founding pastor of Impact United Methodist Church in Atlanta’s East Point neighborhood in 2007.

His over a decade-long leadership grew the church to over 5,000 online members, making Impact United among the top five fastest-growing Methodist churches in 2018. Although he retired from his role as lead pastor in 2022, he has built a career in mentorship and guidance through his coaching and consulting company, Culverhourse LLC.

With his go-to phrase “Normalizing Next,” Brown has officially began his gubernatorial run alongside Bottoms and fellow Georgia politician, state Sen. Jason Esteves, who is focusing on “kitchen table issues,” according to WSB-TV. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is the lone Republican running thus far.

“Georgia is more than metro,” he told WSB-TV. “Two, don’t forget about us, and three, come back. That’s how we’re going to win over and that’s how we’re going to cross the aisle and that’s how we’re going to win.

Brown will host a campaign kick-off event May 31. More information on his events and policies can be found on his official campaign website.

RELATED CONTENT: Rev. Al Sharpton Slams Black Leaders’ ‘Negro Amnesia’ For Fueling Racial Divide