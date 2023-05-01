Keisha Lance Bottoms Nephew Barely Missed Stray Bullet 'Inches Away'

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is grateful that God protected her nephew after a stray bullet was reportedly fired through the home of one of her family members.

Lance Bottoms took to social media to address the incident, pleading for those who own guns to be mindful of how they handle the weapon.

In a photo that Lance Bottoms posted across multiple social media platforms, she showed followers the bullet hole near the roof of her family member’s home.

“What goes up must come down,” Bottoms wrote. “Someone fired a gun in the air, likely miles away, and it came thru the house into my nephew’s room.”

Another photo showed the inside of her nephew’s bedroom, where a bullet hole hovered only a small distance above his bed. “He was in the bed inches away. We are grateful that God protected him. If you have a gun, please act responsibly. This could be you or your child,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (@keishabottoms)

Some Instagram users who came across the politician’s post offered their thoughts on the matter. “We gotta do something about all these guns,” one user wrote. “I also think I’ve seen in Atlanta and the surrounding areas things have become more desperate. We have to do something about the economy…people are getting desperate. It’s crazy out here.”

“Thank God you guys are ok. Guns are totally out of control here!! At home, where you’re supposed to feel safe, and this crap happens,” another user said.

We all share Lance Bottoms’ relief that her nephew remains safe and unharmed. Lance Bottoms served as mayor from 2018 until 2021. The former mayor recently resigned from her role as a senior official with the Biden administration to return to Georgia to spend more time with her family and focus on her future.