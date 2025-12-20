Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Keith Lee Named TikTok’s First U.S. Creator Of The Year At Inaugural Awards Ceremony The food reviewer and influencer was honored in Los Angeles for his impact on small businesses and community-driven content across the platform.







TikTok has named food critic and influencer Keith Lee its first-ever Creator of the Year in the United States, recognizing his rapid rise and widespread influence during the platform’s inaugural U.S. TikTok Awards.

Lee, 29, received the honor on Dec. 18 at a ceremony held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The event marked the first time TikTok hosted its awards show in the U.S., following earlier ceremonies in countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Germany.

“I never in a million years thought I was going to be standing on this stage,” Lee said while accepting the award, appearing emotional as he addressed the audience.

As reported by People, Lee has gained national attention over the past year for his straightforward food reviews, many of which spotlight independently owned restaurants. His posts have been credited with driving significant business to small eateries across the country, often after he shares candid feedback about his dining experiences.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Lee said the platform offered him more than just visibility. “This means more to me than I can explain,” he said, referencing his upbringing and the opportunity TikTok gave him to share his story.

He also emphasized how the app has allowed him to elevate others, saying it gave him “a platform to be able to show small businesses around the country,” a mission that has become central to his online presence.

Lee acknowledged the personal challenge of embracing recognition, noting, “It’s hard to do something for myself, because I always put other people in front of me, but this is for me.”

During his speech, Lee thanked his wife, Ronni, who attended the ceremony, crediting her with encouraging him to begin posting food content that ultimately launched his success.

In recognition of Lee’s win, event host LaLa Anthony announced TikTok would donate $50,000 to Feeding America, tying the honor to Lee’s community-focused values.

The awards show, themed “New Era, New Icons,” was streamed live on TikTok and Tubi and featured performances and creator recognitions. Singer Ciara headlined the night with a live performance, celebrating her influence on viral music and dance trends on the app.

Other notable winners included “Love Island USA” Season 7 contestant Jeremiah Brown, who received Rising Star for expanding his content into book discussions and community engagement, and Mariah Rose, who earned MVP of the Year for her sports commentary covering the NFL and NBA.

The ceremony highlighted the growing impact of digital creators and TikTok’s expanding role in shaping modern entertainment and culture.

RELATED CONTENT: Keith Lee Hosts Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Feeding Thousands Of Families In North Texas