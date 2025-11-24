Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Keith Lee Hosts Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Feeding Thousands Of Families In North Texas Lee hosted 'The FamiLee That Snaps Back Food Drive,' in collaboration with the food pantry in his new North Texas community.







Keith Lee continues to use his platform to give back to families in need.

The food review TikToker hosted a massive Thanksgiving meal giveaway in partnership with a North Texas food pantry. Lee teamed up with Minnie’s Food Pantry for its annual giveaway on Nov. 22, giving thousands of meals to food-insecure families in the community.

Lee recently moved to the area and wanted to use his influence and connections to raise donations so more families could receive the meals. He posted about “The FamiLee That Snaps Back Food Drive,” as he partnered with the largest food pantry in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Not only do we have meals, but we’ve got packages from a bunch of different brands,” he said on TikTok. “This is our way of saying happy holidays.”

Over 40 brands, such as DoorDash and Buffalo Wild Wings, joined the charitable venture to ensure all families had an array of food for Thanksgiving. Lee specifically donated $12,000 for the main dish of Thanksgiving, the signature turkeys.

The venture took off “drive-by” style, as participants pulled up in their cars to receive the care packages. However, the event also promoted communal fun with music, food, and more to spread the holiday cheer in North Texas.

His “The FamiLee That Snaps Back” challenge is a nationwide initiative that helps families stay fed while encouraging others to share a plate in their communities. Lee’s partnership with the local nonprofit has also ensured a leveling up of its holiday giveaway.

“I’m reminded that this event isn’t just about a meal—it’s about a lifeline for thousands of families who rely on Minnie’s to keep food on their tables during a season that can be hardest for so many. Every box we prepare represents a community that shows up with courage, resilience, and hope. The generosity of volunteers, partners, and supporters turns fear into faith and scarcity into possibility,” shared Minnie’s Food Pantry Founder Dr. Cheryl Jackson to WFAA.

She added, “This giveaway is a testament to what we can accomplish when we come together with compassion and a shared sense of responsibility for one another.”

Lee has kept up his giving habits since growing his food review platform. Often, upon reviewing a restaurant, he helps small businesses with massive tips and by spotlighting them for future customers.

Now a Texan, he serves hope and meals “FamiLee” style to make the holiday season bright for his fellow neighbors.

