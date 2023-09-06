Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Boo’ed Up At Beyoncé Concert After Usher Breakup Debacle

Reunited and it feels so good. Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson seemingly confirmed their reconciled romance by attending Beyoncé’s birthday tour stop.

Keke shared videos from her and Darius’ time at Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour on Monday, September 4, the special tour stop that took place on Bey’s 42nd birthday. The “Nope” star was active on her Instagram Story sharing a video of her and Darius doing Bey’s “Everybody on mute” challenge during her performance of “Energy,” as captured by People.

Elsewhere Keke and Darius danced to Beyonce’s performance of her award-winning hit “Break My Soul.”

“Everybody go,” Keke wrote over the first clip, and “Beyoncé was everything” she captioned in the second.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson together at the Renaissance World Tour last night. pic.twitter.com/2oyOesVog4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

Fans didn’t hold back their reactions when Pop Crave shared screenshots from Keke’s posts.

“This is why you never give your opinion on issues concerning a couple. Wasn’t the internet fighting Darius on behalf of Keke a few minutes ago?” one person wrote.

“Let this be a reminder that y’all ain’t stoppin sh*t over this lil app 😂 all them think pieces for nun,” added someone else.

This is the latest public outing with Darius that Keke has shared on social media following their public split over the summer. Last month, Keke celebrated her 30th birthday with Darius and shared some of their date on Instagram Live.

Darius Jackson on the status of his relationship with Keke Palmer: “My mom’s a virgo, my brother’s a virgo, my best friend’s a virgo, my grandma’s a virgo, my… partner in crime’s a virgo.” pic.twitter.com/rZvXVtZmrf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2023

Darius faced backlash in July when he made a negative comment about Keke’s appearance at Usher’s live show. The “Scream Queens” star wore a sheer black dress and stood up while Usher serenaded her with a ballad.

The moment rubbed Darius the wrong way and he took to Twitter to call out “that outfit” since Keke is a “mom” to their son Leodis Jackson. Weeks before Darius celebrated Keke’s birthday, sources claimed he had “moved on” from their relationship and was focused on co-parenting and his acting career.

But from the looks of things, Keke and Darius might’ve worked out their differences and are raising their baby boy together as a family.