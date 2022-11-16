 Keeping a Job -- Keke Palmer Announces Next Gig Hosting 'Saturday Night Live'

Keeping a Job: Keke Palmer Announces She’s Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Keke Palmer appears on "The View." (Image: Screenshot)

Saturday Night Live continues its appeal with popular and likable Black entertainers as the long-running show will have multi-hyphenated superstar Keke Palmer host December’s first show.

Also known as Keke “Keeps a Job” Palmer for her constant roles and jobs, the busy 29-year-old will host SNL when it returns Dec. 3. Joining her as the musical guest for the night will be SZA. The show is taking a two-week hiatus after Dave Chappelle hosted last weekend.

“Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you

Last month, the serial entrepreneur gave notice to her fans and followers that she was launching her own digital television network, KeyTV. She stated in a social media post that she was introducing the platform as a network that will aim to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”

 

The always-working Palmer also released her latest podcast in partnership with Amazon, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

The latest guest for this podcast: Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson.

During the summer, Palmer teamed with McCormick to announce a nationwide search for an official McCormick Original Taco Seasoning theme song. The contest was named “America’s Got Tacos.”

