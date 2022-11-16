Keeping a Job -- Keke Palmer Announces Next Gig Hosting 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live continues its appeal with popular and likable Black entertainers as the long-running show will have multi-hyphenated superstar Keke Palmer host December’s first show.

Also known as Keke “Keeps a Job” Palmer for her constant roles and jobs, the busy 29-year-old will host SNL when it returns Dec. 3. Joining her as the musical guest for the night will be SZA. The show is taking a two-week hiatus after Dave Chappelle hosted last weekend.

Y’all got y’alls wish… guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you ❤️😆 pic.twitter.com/9Z0JlHp2ic — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 13, 2022

Last month, the serial entrepreneur gave notice to her fans and followers that she was launching her own digital television network, KeyTV. She stated in a social media post that she was introducing the platform as a network that will aim to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”

The always-working Palmer also released her latest podcast in partnership with Amazon, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

The latest guest for this podcast: Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson.

During the summer, Palmer teamed with McCormick to announce a nationwide search for an official McCormick Original Taco Seasoning theme song. The contest was named “America’s Got Tacos.”