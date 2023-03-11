Keke Palmer Shares First Glimpse of Her Upcoming Documentary, ‘Big Boss’

Keke Palmer released the trailer for her upcoming documentary, Big Boss.
The mother of a new baby boy shared the trailer on her Instagram account. In the brief clip, Palmer showed footage from different stages of her career.
“I grew up in a very spiritual home. Went to church every Sunday,” Palmer said in a clip, which she described as a musical narrative.
“I was always in practice as a child. Yet, still curious about what the ‘word’ actually meant. They always said the ‘word’ is meant to be lived. I never knew why until I started living.”
She continued: “Overcoming this inner narrative that tells me no matter how far I’ve come, I’m still not good enough. Being different is one thing. Feeling lonely? That’s another … I don’t need to be accepted by the cool kids or the elitist. I just need to be accepted by me.”
View this post on Instagram
Back in November, the Nope actress graced the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, she spoke about her career, Nope, and her existence outside of acting.
“I’m a quirky artist, but I’m an artist, and it’s important for people to understand that Keke is just a part of who I am,” Palmer said to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s been a winding road of trying to figure out how to do what I love but also exist outside of this caricature.”
Jordan Peele added, “Keke developed this relationship, especially with the Black community, as being a member of our family — and being the hardest-working member of that family. I think the world is catching up to how capable she is. I’ve been doing this for a little bit now, and I haven’t met another like her.”
In February, Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed a son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.
“LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo,” Palmer wrote.