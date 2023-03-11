Keke Palmer Shares First Glimpse of Her Upcoming Documentary, ‘Big Boss’

Keke Palmer released the trailer for her upcoming documentary, Big Boss.

The mother of a new baby boy shared the trailer on her Instagram account. In the brief clip, Palmer showed footage from different stages of her career.

“I grew up in a very spiritual home. Went to church every Sunday,” Palmer said in a clip, which she described as a musical narrative.

“I was always in practice as a child. Yet, still curious about what the ‘word’ actually meant. They always said the ‘word’ is meant to be lived. I never knew why until I started living.”

She continued: “Overcoming this inner narrative that tells me no matter how far I’ve come, I’m still not good enough. Being different is one thing. Feeling lonely? That’s another … I don’t need to be accepted by the cool kids or the elitist. I just need to be accepted by me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Back in November, the Nope actress graced the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, she spoke about her career, Nope, and her existence outside of acting.

“I’m a quirky artist, but I’m an artist, and it’s important for people to understand that Keke is just a part of who I am,” Palmer said to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s been a winding road of trying to figure out how to do what I love but also exist outside of this caricature.”

Jordan Peele added, “Keke developed this relationship, especially with the Black community, as being a member of our family — and being the hardest-working member of that family. I think the world is catching up to how capable she is. I’ve been doing this for a little bit now, and I haven’t met another like her.”

In February, Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed a son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

“LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo,” Palmer wrote.