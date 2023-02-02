Keke Palmer Teases What She’s Naming Baby Boy: ‘It Gives Black American Storyline’

Keke Palmer is gearing up to welcome her first child and the soon-to-be mom is finally opening up about the day she learned she was pregnant.

The Nope star released a new episode of her Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast Tuesday where she sat down with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and her mother, Sharon Palmer, to discuss the moment.

“I always told myself definitely by 28 I would love to be pregnant, or at least focusing on something like this […]” Palmer shared. “So, I took the test, and it came back negative. I didn’t have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash.”

However, while out at a business dinner, Palmer, 29, received a text from Darius showing a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

“I didn’t wait long enough! And I’m like, ‘I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.’ And he said, ‘Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I’m buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home,’” Palmer recalled.

“Soon as I come home, I, and I’m also not kidding, as soon as I come home, me and him, I do 10 of ’em back-to-back, back-to-back, to back, to back-to-back. All positive.”

Palmer surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live in early December. Most recently, the KeyTV mogul shared photos from her and Darius’ brown and cream-themed baby shower.

The couple also teased their baby boy’s name.

“It gives Black American storyline,” Palmer said.

“We want it to just be like—we’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be “Stone” and “Sand.” It’s just like a nice natural. No aesthetic baby.”