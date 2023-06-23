Keke Palmer and VP Harris Discuss Maternal Health and Women's Rights

Keke Palmer recently recorded an episode of her podcast with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the important issues facing women worldwide.

On her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the new mom chatted with the vice president at the White House before the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Palmer felt this was the right time for an intimate conversation on maternal health and women’s reproductive rights. “How can we be having a maternal health crisis, and then people saying, ‘have more kids?” Palmer asked Harris in the episode preview.

Harris decided to answer that question in the best way possible—with the facts. “In the top 10 states that had the highest rates of maternal mortality, and the same states that have banned abortion, so you look at it, and this is where I get quite upset about the hypocrisy because the same people who say on the issue of access to reproductive care and the right of a woman to make decisions about her own body, and they’ll say, “Oh, I care about women and children,” Harris said.

“And you’re the same people that are so-called ‘leading’ a place that has some of the highest rates of maternal mortality. So which is it?”

Harris has been making her mark as a guest on many millennial-hosted platforms to discuss important issues. In May, she sat down with TikTok influencer Lynae Vanee to talk about the gun policies plaguing this country.

Palmer is on her way to building a well-recognized empire. She told Variety that she is committed to growing her platform, KeyTV, and Tyler Perry is a huge inspiration to her. “I love what Tyler Perry has done,” Palmer said. “I look at people like Brian Robbins and people that are creatives that figured out a way to make it open to everyone. I want to be able to do that same thing — I want to help other people find their path as an individual content creator.”

The episode airs on June 27 on YouTube.