Keke Palmer Wants A MeToo Movement In The Music Industry

Keke Palmer is opening up about the sexual harassment that plagues the music industry but has yet to become a part of the Me Too movement in Hollywood.

The “Nope” star released her new album “Big Boss” on Friday which includes a self-directed film that highlights Palmer’s journey in the music industry and the challenges and bouts of sexual harassment she experienced along the way.

Released on her KeyTV network, the visual album shares Palmer’s story of going from a child star to booked and busy actress, singer, and businesswoman. There’s a part of the film that tackles issues of misogyny and even shows a male artist who demands sex in exchange for musical collaborations.

They’re scenes the “Scream Queens” star saw necessary to include in the visual album after previously accusing Trey Songz of “sexual intimidation” back in 2017, Billboard reports.

“Those scenes are real. Those scenes are not actually inspired by that moment,” Palmer told People, referencing her encounter with Songz.

“Obviously, people know that moment and are aware of that scenario from when it happened and when I spoke about it. But that just goes to show, that was one of many moments where things go down in this industry.”

At the time, Palmer took to Twitter to call out Songz after she saw her likeness in his music video she told him she didn’t want to be in.

“This is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit,” Palmer tweeted at the time. “I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!!”

Now, reliving the encounter in her new visual album, Palmer likens it to just one of the many instances where she’s felt “sexually harassed” or “intimidated” in the music industry.

“Not always did I say something, but I said something in that particular situation because my likeness was being used, and I’m just a business person in that regard,” Palmer said. “But as far as being in an uncomfortable situation as a woman, where I’m either being sexually harassed, intimidated or just being made uncomfortable in a space that’s dominated mostly by men, those are very real people, and that’s a very real, accurate situation. And there are countless others.”

The silence that exists around encounters like the one she had with Songz and the “countless others” is why she would like to see a Me Too movement in the music industry like we see in the film world.

“It hasn’t happened in music, and it should,” Palmer declared. “Bad s— happens in all industries, obviously, but specifically entertainment.”

“We know bad things happen in all of them, but it’s almost like the acting world represents a union and the music industry represents non-union,” she continued. “It’s happening in the actor world but eventually, it’s going to come to a damn halt. Somebody’s going to get called out. Something’s going to happen.”

When it comes to the music industry, however, Palmer, thinks more people stay silent to remain well paid and in good standing with the guilty culprits.

“At some point, we’re going to come to some kind of understanding,” she added. “With music, it’s like everybody is being paid, and everybody’s a crooked cop. So, it seems like nothing will ever really come to a head.”

