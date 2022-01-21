Kel Mitchell Explains Concept of His Debut Book ‘Blessed Mode’ and Teases ‘Good Burger’ Sequel

Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Kel Mitchell made his author debut with his powerful devotional book “Blessed Mode.”

Within its pages, Kel takes readers on an inspiring 90-day challenge focusing on the blessings we receive when total faith and trust is placed in God. Speaking with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Kel gives an inside look into the inspiration behind the devotional and his work as a youth pastor.

When deciding on how he would format his authorial debut, the Kenan & Kel, All That, and Good Burger star would turn to spiritual devotionals.

“Devotionals helped me out a lot. I have a busy lifestyle and in my down times when I really wanted to connect with God, I would read devotionals,” Kel said.

In the book, the famed comedy star shares the spiritual side of himself. While recalling his struggle through depression and addiction. Kel teaches readers how the power of God’s presence can help you find freedom and the blessings in your life.

As a youth pastor at Spirit Food Christian Center, Kel is passionate about sharing this testimony of hope with the next generation, and he wants to share it with his audience, too. In Blessed Mode, Kel Mitchell offers 90 powerful devotions to help you including:

• Find freedom in God’s life-changing presence.

• Experience God’s power through prayer.

• Recognize God’s many gifts in your life.

• Share the blessings you’ve received with others.

During the chat, Kel also shares how he is able to incorporate his gift for ministry while working as an Executive Producer on the same show that made him a 90s household name, “All That“. Kenan and Kel fans can also look forward to a Good Burger sequel that Kel teases is in the works.

To find out how you can apply Blessed Mode to your life and catch up on all of Kel’s work in ministry and entertainment, Press Play below.